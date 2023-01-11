South African power cuts worsen as Eskom extends worst-ever outages

Locals walk past electricity pylons during frequent power outages from South African utility Eskom, caused by its aging coal-fired plants, in Orlando, Soweto, South Africa, September 28, 2022. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko JOHANNESBURG, Jan 11 (Reuters) – South African power cuts worsened on Wednesday as struggling state utility Eskom said it would extend its worst-ever outages until further notice.

The “Stage 6” power cuts mean six to eight hours a day without power for most South Africans and require up to 6,000 megawatts (MW) of capacity to be shed from the national grid. They are a major source of public frustration with the governing African National Congress party, whose support among voters is sliding, and a brake on economic growth in Africa’s most industrialised nation. Eskom has a nominal generation capacity of roughly 46,000 MW, but on Wednesday more than 23,000 MW of that was offline because of breakdowns or planned repairs.

Eskom said in a statement that 11 of its generators had suffered breakdowns since Tuesday morning. The beleaguered utility supplies the vast majority of South Africa’s electricity, relying mainly on an ageing fleet of coal-fired power stations that are unreliable and prone to faults. The country witnessed more than 200 days of power cuts in 2022, the most in a calendar year, and the situation could get even worse in 2023.