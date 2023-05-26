South African Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa reacts during a visit to assess progress on bringing back online faulty units and boosting power generation at the Kusile Power Station in Delmas, in the Mpumalanga province, South Africa, May 22, 2023. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo JOHANNESBURG, May 26 (Reuters) – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa transferred some key power procurement functions to his electricity minister on Friday, taking them away from the energy minister who has been criticised for acting too slowly over the worst blackouts the country has experienced.

Ramaphosa appointed Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to the newly created post of electricity minister in March to try to find a solution to the crippling outages. But the new minister’s powers were not clearly delineated. Analysts say that even now that Ramokgopa has been given some of Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe’s responsibilities, he will still be beholden to Mantashe to implement them.

According to a proclamation in the government gazette, Ramokgopa will be responsible for the powers and functions in Section 34(1) of the Electricity Regulation Act dealing with new generation capacity. Read: South African labour unions reject Eskom’s latest wage rise offer These include determining that new capacity is needed and the energy sources from which electricity must be generated. But Mantashe, a powerful political figure who also serves as chairman of the governing African National Congress (ANC) party that Ramaphosa leads, will retain other important powers. These include entering into contracts for the development, construction, commissioning and operation of new generation projects.