PRETORIA, July 20 (Reuters) – South Africa’s central bank on Thursday kept its main lending rate unchanged for the first time since late 2021, following 10 consecutive rate hikes.

The decision by the South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB) monetary policy committee (MPC) to keep rates at 8.25% is the first signal that its tightening cycle is nearing an end.

Inflation slowed to 5.4% year-on-year in June from 6.3% in May, data showed on Wednesday, falling within the central bank’s target range of 3%-6% for the first time since April 2022.

At the last meeting in May, the bank had projected growth of 0.3% in 2023. That forecast has been revised up slightly to 0.4%.