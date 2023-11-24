JOHANNESBURG, Nov 24 (Reuters) – The South African rand was stronger in early trade on Friday, extending its Thursday gains after the central bank kept its main interest rate unchanged.

At 0644 GMT, the rand traded at 18.7700 against the dollar ZAR=D3, 0.3% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar =USD last traded around 0.03% weaker against a basket of global currencies.