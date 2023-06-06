JOHANNESBURG, June 6 (Reuters) – The South African rand was stronger in early trade on Tuesday ahead of the country’s first quarter gross domestic product (GDP) figures, which could shed light on the health of Africa’s most industrialised economy.

At 0633 GMT, the rand traded at 19.2300 against the dollar , around 0.17% stronger than its previous close.

The rand had recovered more than 1% against the greenback on Monday after crashing in May on the back of souring investor sentiment.

The dollar was last trading at 103.830 – around 0.163% weaker – against a basket of global currencies.