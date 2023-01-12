South Africa

South African rand flat, focus on U.S. inflation data

PUBLISHED: Thu, 12 Jan 2023 09:46:37 GMT
Reuters
Share
South African Rand coins are seen in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 12 (Reuters) – South Africa’s rand was flat early on Thursday, as investors awaited U.S. inflation data, which could determine whether the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of its policy tightening and ease the pressure on global central banks.

At 0658 GMT, the rand traded at 16.9475 against the dollar, 0.03% weaker than its previous close.

The annual reading for U.S. CPI is expected to show a decline to 6.5% in December from 7.1% in the prior month, according to Refinitiv data.

“Should it surprise to the downside, it will have major implications for the dollar that will likely come under tremendous pressure,” ETM Analytics said in a research note.

“The opposite also holds true, but to a lesser extent, given just how much has already been priced into the market,” it added.

The risk-sensitive rand often takes its cues from global drivers such as the U.S. monetary policy in the absence of major local events.

The government’s benchmark 2030 bond was almost unchanged in early deals, with the yield at 9.855%.

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.