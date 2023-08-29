JOHANNESBURG, Aug 29 (Reuters) – The South African rand gained on Tuesday ahead of a raft of domestic and international data releases due later this week.

At 1020 GMT, the rand traded at 18.5100 against the dollar ZAR=D3, 0.4% stronger than its previous close.

Analysts struggled to pick out a local driver, saying one factor helping the risk-sensitive rand was a decline in U.S. Treasury yields from the previous week’s highs.

“Whether this positive market sentiment can be sustained remains to be seen and will likely depend on U.S. labour market data scheduled for release in the coming days” that could influence the Federal Reserve’s interest rate plans, said Danny Greeff of ETM Analytics.