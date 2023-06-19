JOHANNESBURG, June 19 (Reuters) – South Africa’s rand was little changed on Monday as a reduction in the intensity of rolling power cuts boosted the currency.

At 1514 GMT, the rand traded at 18.1950 against the dollar ZAR=D3, near its previous close of 18.1900.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the U.S. currency against six major rivals, was up 0.16% to 102.46. It remained close to a one-month low of 102.00 it touched on Friday.

“Locally, loadshedding (blackouts) have somewhat diminished allowing for businesses to run more efficiently and if this trend is to continue, the rand may gain additional traction,” DailyFX analyst Warren Venketas said.