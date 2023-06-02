JOHANNESBURG, June 2 (Reuters) – The South African rand gained in early trade on Friday, extending a recovery from the previous session on growing expectations that the U.S. central bank will stand still on interest rates this month.

At 0645 GMT, the rand traded at 19.5875 against the dollar , around 0.2% stronger than its previous close.

The rand struck a new record low of 19.9075 on Thursday but ended the day stronger as U.S. manufacturing data and comments by Federal Reserve officials reinforced expectations that the Fed would skip a rate hike at its June policy meeting.

The dollar was around 0.1% weaker against a basket of global currencies on Friday.