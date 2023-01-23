South African rand slides as state utility extends power cuts

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 23 (Reuters) – South Africa’s rand weakened early on Monday, as power utility Eskom extended scheduled electricity cuts, which are a major brake on economic growth and source of investor concern.

At 0700 GMT, the rand traded at 17.1500 against the dollar, 0.16% weaker than its previous close.

Eskom said in a statement it would implement “Stage 3” and “Stage 4” power cuts until Tuesday.

This week, investors will focus on an interest rate decision by the South African Reserve Bank (SARB).