South African rand weaker as Fed rate bets support dollar

JOHANNESBURG, April 21 (Reuters) – The South African rand was weaker in early trade on Friday, as rising expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) in May lent support to the dollar.

At 0620 GMT, the rand traded at 18.0850 against the dollar, down more than 0.3% on than its previous close.

The dollar was marginally firmer against a basket of global currencies, with money markets now pricing in a roughly 86% chance of 25 bps hike next month despite jobless claims this week pointing to a slowing labour market.

The risk-sensitive rand often takes its cue from global factors like the outlook for U.S. monetary policy in the absence of major local drivers.