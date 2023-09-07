Sept 7 (Reuters) – South Africa’s consumer confidence regained some composure in the third quarter, according to a survey released on Thursday, as a rebound in the economic outlook and improvement in time-to-buy durable goods increased households’ “willingness” to spend.

The consumer confidence index, sponsored by the First National Bank (FNB) and compiled by the Bureau for Economic Research, fell to a reading of minus 16 points, from minus 25 points in the second quarter of 2023.

Africa’s third-largest economy and its affluent consumers, in particular, have been distressed by the depreciation in the rand’s exchange rate, successive interest rate hikes and frequent power cuts.

The index saw a “remarkable” recovery in the confidence of high-income households after it plunged to an all-time low in the last quarter, the survey added.