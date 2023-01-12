South Africa

South Africa’s Eskom granted 18.65% power tariff increase

PUBLISHED: Thu, 12 Jan 2023 17:14:48 GMT
Bhargav Acharya and Kopano Gumbi
Reuters
Share
An Eskom sign sits on the exterior of the Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. headquarters, South Africas state-owned electricity utility at Megawatt Park in Sandton, near Johannesburg, South Africa, on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2015. A plan to reform state-owned power company Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. and bring South Africa and its economy out of the dark is starting to show results, according to Chief Executive Officer Brian Molefe. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 12 (Reuters) – South Africa’s energy regulator on Thursday granted beleaguered state power utility Eskom an average tariff increase for the 2023/24 financial year of 18.65%.

Eskom had sought a tariff increase of more than 32% for the financial year that starts on April 1, citing higher diesel and fuel oil prices, depreciation of its generation assets and greater procurement from independent power producers.

Energy regulator Nersa rarely allows Eskom the full increase it applies for, with disputes between the two often ending up in court.

The utility was allowed to increase tariffs by an average of 9.61% last year against its ask of 20.50%.

The latest tariff hike comes as Eskom is implementing some of the worst power cuts on record of about six to eight hours a day for most households.

After more than 200 days of power cuts in 2022, the most in a calendar year to date, some experts predict the situation could get even worse in 2023.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya and Kopano GumbiEditing by Alexander Winning)

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.