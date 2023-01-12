South Africa’s Eskom granted 18.65% power tariff increase

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 12 (Reuters) – South Africa’s energy regulator on Thursday granted beleaguered state power utility Eskom an average tariff increase for the 2023/24 financial year of 18.65%.

Eskom had sought a tariff increase of more than 32% for the financial year that starts on April 1, citing higher diesel and fuel oil prices, depreciation of its generation assets and greater procurement from independent power producers.

Energy regulator Nersa rarely allows Eskom the full increase it applies for, with disputes between the two often ending up in court.

The utility was allowed to increase tariffs by an average of 9.61% last year against its ask of 20.50%.