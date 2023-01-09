South Africa

Eskom says police investigating alleged poisoning of CEO

PUBLISHED: Mon, 09 Jan 2023 08:41:29 GMT
Wendell Roelf
Reuters
Share
Key Points
  • De Ruyter has led a clampdown on corruption at Eskom
  • De Ruyter set to leave Eskom in March after resigning
  • Minister says matter to be thoroughly investigated
Andre de Ruyter, Group Chief Executive of state-owned power utility Eskom speaks during a media briefing in Johannesburg, South Africa, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham//File Photo

CAPE TOWN, Jan 8 (Reuters) – South African power utility Eskom on Sunday said police were investigating whether an attempt was made to poison its outgoing Chief Executive Officer Andre de Ruyter.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan also told Reuters on Sunday the alleged incident “will be thoroughly investigated” and anyone responsible charged.

Without giving any details, Gordhan said an intense battle was taking place “between those who want South Africa to work and thrive and those who want to corruptly enrich themselves”.

Faced with political pressure, De Ruyter resigned on Dec. 14 after failing to solve a crisis in Eskom that has led to record power cuts in Africa’s most industrialised economy.

After officially taking office in January 2020, De Ruyter led a company-wide clampdown on corruption and organised criminal behaviour, including sabotage of infrastructure, at Eskom plants. His last day in office will be March 31.

“Eskom cannot comment further on the poisoning incident involving the group chief executive, which occurred during December 2022, as the matter is subject to police investigation,” the utility’s head of security said in a statement.

Reuters could not immediately reach De Ruyter for comment.

The alleged cyanide poisoning was first reported by specialist energy publication EE Business Intelligence on Saturday.

Opposition party the Democratic Alliance on Sunday called for decisive action against criminal syndicates that it said were “hell-bent on cementing their stranglehold on Eskom that is destroying the economy”.

The South African police services did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment. Eskom’s board chairman Mpho Makwana was also unavailable.

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.