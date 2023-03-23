South Africa’s Q1 consumer confidence plunges as power crisis weighs

March 23 (Reuters) – South Africa’s consumer confidence plunged in the first quarter, according to a survey released on Thursday, as the country continued to be plagued by severe power shortage and a cost-of-living crisis.

The consumer confidence index, sponsored by the First National Bank (FNB) and compiled by the Bureau for Economic Research, slumped to a reading of minus 23 points, from minus 8 points in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The first-quarter plunge is the lowest on record since 1994 and indicative of extreme concerns among consumers about South Africa’s economic prospects and their household finances, according to the survey.

South Africa has been dealing with rotational power cuts up to 10 hours on a daily basis, hampering businesses and economic growth in Africa’s most industrialised economy.