PRETORIA, Dec 5 (Reuters) – South Africa’s economy contracted 0.2% in the third quarter of 2023 in quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted terms ZAGDPN=ECI, compared to revised growth of 0.5% in the previous quarter, statistics agency data showed on Tuesday.
A presentation by Statistics South Africa showed the sharpest falls in output were in agriculture, construction, manufacturing and mining.
In unadjusted year-on-year terms GDP contracted 0.7% ZAGDPY=ECI in the third quarter.
Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted smaller third-quarter output declines, of 0.1% quarter-on-quarter and 0.2% year-on-year.
Africa’s most industrialised nation has eked out only marginal economic growth in the past decade, with crippling power cuts among major constraints.
