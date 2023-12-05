PRETORIA, Dec 5 (Reuters) – South Africa’s economy contracted 0.2% in the third quarter of 2023 in quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted terms ZAGDPN=ECI, compared to revised growth of 0.5% in the previous quarter, statistics agency data showed on Tuesday.

A presentation by Statistics South Africa showed the sharpest falls in output were in agriculture, construction, manufacturing and mining.

In unadjusted year-on-year terms GDP contracted 0.7% ZAGDPY=ECI in the third quarter.