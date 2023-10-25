Stock Oct 25 (Reuters) – Most equities across emerging markets were steady on Wednesday as investors took some comfort from latest spending plans by the world’s second-largest economy, China, while geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East remained a concern.

MSCI’s index tracking emerging markets stocks .MSCIEF rose nearly 1% in early trade, and was last up 0.1% amid volatile trading. Heavy-weight China stocks .CSI300 bolstered early gains and closed 0.5% higher after China’s government approved a $137 billion bond issue, adding that the new fiscal stimulus will help bolster economic recovery. “The additional fiscal support approved today is the intervention we had been expecting and that was needed to prevent an abrupt fiscal tightening in China in the closing weeks of the year,” said Mark Williams, chief Asia economist at Capital Economics.

“These new steps will keep it supportive but not deliver any additional boost.” Keeping a lid on optimism were developments in the Middle East as investors were concerned about the conflict widening in the region and involving larger players like Iran, that could threaten oil supplies, a crucial resource to emerging markets. Crude prices pared early losses and were marginally higher, while major crude importer India’s rupee INR= edged 0.2% lower and Turkey’s lira TRYTOM=D3 traded 28 to the dollar. O/R

A basket of emerging markets currencies .MIEM00000CUS dipped 0.2% against the greenback by 0925 GMT. Meanwhile, the Israeli shekel IL= traded tepidly after S&P Global revised Israel’s outlook to “negative” from “stable” overnight, citing risks that the conflict could spread more widely with a more pronounced impact on the economy and security situation in the country. More broadly, risk sentiment improved since the last session as yields on longer-dated U.S. Treasury notes retreated. U.S. economic data this week could determine the outlook for monetary policy in the world’s largest economy.

Among currencies in eastern and central Europe, Hungary’s forint EURHUF= led losses dipping 0.5% against the euro after the local central bank’s bigger-than-expected cut to its base rate on Tuesday. In Poland, the benchmark index .WIG added 0.2% with Santander’s SAN.MC Polish unit gaining 0.9% after posting a more than a five-fold rise in its quarterly net profit and beating market expectations. In Russia, the rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX strengthened to a more than six-week high at 93 to the greenback as exporters increased sales of foreign currency revenues.