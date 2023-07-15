Share
T-Bills awash with long-dated offers
Traders at Access Bank say the T-bills market remains awash with offers on long dated papers with few bids to match. For the bond market, some interest is seen on the long end of the curve as local players seek to buy 2049 and 2050 maturities at 14.25 per cent levels. Kolawole Komolafe, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Sat, 15 Jul 2023 13:43:32 GMT
