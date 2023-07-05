Share
T-Bills bearish on increased offers
The Treasury Bills market traded on a bearish note as offers continued to dominate the market. Traders at Access Bank say they expect a quiet market today as market players continue to trade cautiously. Kinskin Ukeje, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Wed, 05 Jul 2023 13:51:42 GMT
