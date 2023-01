Share

T-Bills market records bullish run

The T-bills market is sustaining its bullish run with investors’ focus on long tenured bills as the CBN releases results of last week’s retail SMIS auction result today. However, on the bond side, the bears are yet to loosen their grip. Ifeoma Onyejekwe, Fixed Income Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa for market updates.

Fri, 13 Jan 2023 14:30:38 GMT