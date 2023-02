Share

T-Bills mute despite demand for long-dated papers

Activities at the Treasury Bills market closed quietly, overturning the earlier bullish run and demand for the newly issued February 2024 paper which was offered at one per cent levels. Traders at Access Bank expect the sentiment to persist today. Senator Audu, a Team Member, Treasury at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa for a market update.

Fri, 10 Feb 2023 11:55:22 GMT