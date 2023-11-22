Share
T-Bills mute on ₦211bn primary market auction
The treasury bills market is quiet today with investors focusing on today’s 211 billion naira treasury bills primary market auction. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM & Balance Sheet Management at UBA joins CNBC Africa for some market updates.
Wed, 22 Nov 2023 17:03:54 GMT
