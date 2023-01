Share

T-bills mute on CRR debit

The Treasury Bills market has been calm today as traders react to today's CRR debit by the Central Bank of Nigeria. However, traders have repriced bonds higher in expectation of increased stop rates at the forthcoming bond auction. Ifeoma Onyejekwe, a Fixed Income Trader at UBA, joins CNBC Africa for a market update.

Fri, 20 Jan 2023 15:03:41 GMT