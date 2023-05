Share

Talking Books: Peter Frankopan talks about his book The Earth Transformed: An Untold History

Climate change has been topping of mind on business and government agendas in recent years. But we don't often talk about climate change in past millennia, how it was affected by earlier civilizations, and how climate affected human adaptation in turn. Author and historian Peter Frankopan, talks about his book The Earth Transformed: An Untold History.

Mon, 15 May 2023 12:40:48 GMT