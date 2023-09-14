Markets
Test-Driving The Volkswagen ID. Buzz

The Volkswagen ID Buzz takes a legendary concept - the VW microbus, and adapts it to a new high-tech and electric era. It is perhaps one of the most anticipated EVs in years and something VW hopes will propel it to better sales in the US. Currently the brand has just 2.5% of the market, despite parent VW Group being the second largest automaker in the world. Volkswagen wants to double its market share by 2030, as it leans deeper into EVs. It has its work cut out for it. Besides the VW brand’s low market share, EVs made up just 8% of US sales in 2022 and the segment perhaps closest to the ID Buzz - minivans - made up less than 2%. But it does have heritage on its side. The VW Type 2, better known as the Bus, microbus, hippie van, and a dozen other nicknames, was, along with the Type 1 or Beetle, perhaps one of the most iconic vehicles of the 1950s and 60s. But like the Beetle, the VW bus was later discontinued in the US. CNBC went to Huntington Beach, California, to test drive the ID Buzz and see if this throwback can live up to its legendary heritage and position VW for a better future in America. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 01:21 — Test-Driving the Volkswagen ID. Buzz Producer: Robert Ferris Editor: Darren Geeter Production Support and Camera: Sydney Boyo, Andrew Evers Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional sources: Hagerty, Edmunds
Thu, 14 Sep 2023 16:00:05 GMT

