The 2023 Kofi Annan Eminent Speaker Lecture Series
The African Development Bank Group's African Development Institute is hosting the 2023 Kofi Annan Eminent Speaker Lecture Series where Former World Bank President Jim Yong Kim will deliver this year's Lecture and also engage the President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina in a session themed: The changing global development finance architecture - Implications for Multilateral Development Banks post-Covid.
Mon, 23 Oct 2023 07:35:56 GMT
