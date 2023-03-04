Share

The $52 Billion Solution To Save NYC From The Sea

Ten years after Hurricane Sandy wreaked havoc on the New York City area, the Army Corps of Engineers is proposing at $52.6 billion plan to protect the region from coastal storm risk. Plan 3B includes seawalls, surge gates, flood walls, levees and more but still can’t guarantee perfect protection. Watch the video to find out what’s included in the plan, who opposes it and how it will change the NYC coastline forever. Chapters: 0:00 — Introduction 01:44 – Plan 3B 05:10 — Costs 08:10 — Timeline 10:26 — Climate migration Produced by: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Camera: Nathaniel Lee, Andrea Miller, Charlotte Morabito Additional Editing: Brian Lutz Graphics: Midnight Snacks Archival Assistance from Debora Schooley

