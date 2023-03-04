The $52 Billion Solution To Save NYC From The Sea
Ten years after Hurricane Sandy wreaked havoc on the New York City area, the Army Corps of Engineers is proposing at $52.6 billion plan to protect the region from coastal storm risk. Plan 3B includes seawalls, surge gates, flood walls, levees and more but still can’t guarantee perfect protection. Watch the video to find out what’s included in the plan, who opposes it and how it will change the NYC coastline forever.
Chapters:
0:00 — Introduction
01:44 – Plan 3B
05:10 — Costs
08:10 — Timeline
10:26 — Climate migration
