The 7th Annual Babacar Ndiaye Lecture: The New World Order & Future of Entrepreneurship in Africa

The 7th Babacar Ndiaye Lecture was held in Marrakesh, Morocco at the weekend. The theme was: The New World Order and the Future of Entrepreneurship in Africa. The welcoming address was presented by Prof Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Afreximbank, and the lecture was delivered by Jim Clifton, Executive Chairman of Gallup.
Mon, 16 Oct 2023 18:36:12 GMT

