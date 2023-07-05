Share
The CNBC Africa Conversation with President Paul Kagame of Rwanda
Rwanda celebrated 29 years of Liberation. On this Liberation Day, Paul Kagame, the President of Rwanda, held an engaging interview with CNBC Africa's Fiona Muthoni on an array of key issues.
Wed, 05 Jul 2023 09:37:41 GMT
