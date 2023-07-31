Markets
The CNBC Africa Corporate Golf Challenge 2023: Highlights Special

The CNBC Africa 2023 annual Corporate Golf Challenge offered a day of premium networking opportunities, breath-taking views across the fairways and a chance to raise funds for the ABN Education Trust. The fund helps previously disadvantaged students further their tertiary education and also assists several orphanages. Catch the highlight special on CNBC Africa.
Mon, 31 Jul 2023 09:36:35 GMT

