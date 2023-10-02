Share
The Collapse Of FTX: Insiders Tell All | CNBC Documentary
Former billionaire, Sam Bankman-Fried, saw a meteoric rise as crypto's golden boy and an even more spectacular fall from grace as his $32 billion cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, collapsed in a matter of days. FTX customers and investors around the world watched in shock as a single tweet ignited a series of events that ended with the former crypto titan facing a dozen federal charges and waiting for trial behind bars. FTX customers, investors and employees were devastated to learn that $8.9 billion dollars in customer’s funds went missing from the exchange. In this documentary, CNBC’s Kate Rooney speaks to the people most impacted by the fall of Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire. The in-depth documentary includes a candid interview with former President of FTX US who reveals what it was like to work directly for Bankman-Fried and what red flags concerned him most about the company. FTX investor, Anthony Scaramucci, tells all about his front-row seat to the collapse and what it was like to visit SBF while his empire was crumbling around him. Rooney’s reporting also uncovers first-hand accounts from FTX customers who share the impact of their catastrophic losses, and pull no punches when discussing what lured them into SBF’s house of cards. And far beyond SBF’s rise and fall, the documentary explores the battle that lies ahead over the missing billions, and whether customers will ever get any of their money back. Chapters: 00:00 – Introduction 02:43 – The rise of SBF 07:40 – FTX implodes 16:01 – Bahamian hideaway 25:37 – The missing billions 31:46 – Recovering the cash
Mon, 02 Oct 2023 09:05:00 GMT
