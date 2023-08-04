Markets
The Death Of The Summer Job In America

Small businesses across America — stores, restaurants, seasonal businesses such as ice cream shops — are still having trouble filling low-level positions, the kinds of jobs that would typically be filled by teen workers. The labor force participation rate for workers ages 16 to 24 has plummeted over the past 20 years. The Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 caused another big drop in youth workers. There's been a slight uptick in teens returning to work since then, but youth employment rates have yet to rebound from historically low levels. According to the Economic Policy Institute, the labor force participation rate among 16- to 24-year-olds has fallen from 65.8% in 2000 to 55.6% in 2022. To boost youth employment, lawmakers in at least 10 states have pushed bills to loosen child labor laws and protections to increase youth labor participation. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:44 Chapter 1. The history of youth labor 3:13 Chapter 2. The rise in labor law violations 7:02 Chapter 3. The debate over child labor laws 9:53 Chapter 4. What’s next? Produced by: DeLon Thornton Edited by: Kevin Heinz Camera: Brad Howard Graphics by: Christina Locopo and Andrea Schmitz Supervising Producer: Jeff Morganteen Additional footage: Getty Images
Fri, 04 Aug 2023 16:00:26 GMT

