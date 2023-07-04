Share
The Future of Education: Upskilling: Accelerating Relevance in Sub-Saharan Africa
What does the future of work look like, and are institutions preparing young people adequately for the world of work? This year the #FOE2023 puts the spotlight on future-ready education.
Tue, 04 Jul 2023 12:15:01 GMT
