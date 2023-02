Share

The Next Wave EP7: A look the Metaverse & how it will impact big techs

The Metaverse is one of the youngest technological trends spoken but which could shape the way we interact, work and transact. With global interest in the metaverse, how will this affect start-ups and big techs? This episode of The Next Wave will explore this in more detail.

Thu, 09 Feb 2023 09:54:39 GMT