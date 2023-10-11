Share
The Power Table: Powering Africa: Investing in Africa’s energy sector
Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion is Andrew Mercer, Deputy Minister for Energy, Republic of Ghana and Polite Kambamura, Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Zimbabwe.
Wed, 11 Oct 2023 12:14:07 GMT
