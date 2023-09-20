Share
The Power Table: The African Monetary Policy Landscape
While inflation in most developed markets has peaked, and has shown continued signs of easing, pricing pressures in some African countries are still on the rise. Inflation in Egypt, Ghana, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Angola rank amongst the highest on the continent. Will easing inflation in the US, UK and Europe, that’s accompanied by fewer interest rates from those economy support declining price pressures in Africa or will deeper structural changes on the continent need to occur before prices can cool? Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion is Isaac Matshego, Economist, Nedbank Group, Azar Jammine, Director & Chief Economist, Econometrix and Yvonne Mhango, Africa Economist, Bloomberg Economics.
Wed, 20 Sep 2023 12:56:59 GMT
