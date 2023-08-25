Markets
The Power Table: The BRICS Business Opportunity

On this week’s Power Table we are looking at the BRICS in light of the 15th Summit that took place in Johannesburg, South Africa. As BRICS now looks to potentially welcome more members, with about 40 countries having expressed interest and formally applied to join the bloc - what will this mean for the future of the Business Council and how it goes about its business? Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion is Colin Coleman, Distinguished Fellow at Insead and Former Partner at Goldman Sachs, Aleksei Kechko, Head of Strategy at VEB.RF.
Fri, 25 Aug 2023 13:17:17 GMT

