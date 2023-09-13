Markets
The Power Table: The latest on matters of the verse

It’s almost two years since Facebook changed its name to Meta – in line with its strategy at the time to bet big on the Metaverse. The metaverse was sold as a virtual reality where we would be able to work, play, attend concerts and buy property all from the comforts of our homes. But was it all hype or has the metaverse lived up to its expectations. Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion is Cathy Li, Head: AI, Data and Metaverse, WEF Geneva and Mic Mann, CEO, Africarare.
Wed, 13 Sep 2023 13:59:19 GMT

