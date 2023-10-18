Share
The Power Table: Transforming South Africa’s Agricultural Sector
Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion are Lennon Plaatjies, National Liaison Manager, Partners in Agri Land Solutions, Cobus de Bruyn, Head: Client Value Propositions for Agriculture, Nedbank Commercial Banking and Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa.
Wed, 18 Oct 2023 11:53:34 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.