The Power Table: Understanding the Care Economy
On this week's Power Table, we take a look at the Care Economy, which is in the business of looking after the elderly, children and the disabled who are in need of its services. The Care Economy was valued at $11 trillion by the International Labour Organisation. It is composed of a formal sector, with doctors, nurses and caregivers that get paid for their work. But about 76 per cent of care work goes unpaid and its mainly done by women and mostly women of colour. In the face of a growing gender pay gap, we debate how formalising care work can contribute to gender parity. Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion are Nomahlubi Jakuja, Senior Economist at Social Policy Initiative, Dr Bomikazi Zeka, Assistant Professor in Finance and Financial Planning and Michael O’Sullivan, Senior Economist and Head of the World Bank’s Africa Gender Innovation Lab.
Wed, 30 Aug 2023 13:41:39 GMT
