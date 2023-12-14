Share
The rapid rise of Elon Musk’s Starlink is bringing in billions for SpaceX #Shorts
SpaceX launched its first batch of Starlink satellites back in 2019, and since then, adoption of the service has ballooned. Watch the full video to learn how the service has also become indispensable in areas hit by natural disasters, and, more recently, during times of war, particularly the Russia-Ukraine war: https://youtu.be/SVgVzEVeP4Q
Thu, 14 Dec 2023 17:00:24 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.