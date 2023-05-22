Share
The remote islands that are critical to a UK bet on wind energy
Scotland offers some of the windiest conditions in Europe, making the Shetland Islands, located in the northernmost region of the U.K., the best place to develop and harvest wind energy. To that end, British power firm SSE has invested millions into what will be the country’s largest onshore wind farm when it is completed in 2024. The Viking wind farm, with its 103 turbines, could power almost half a million homes. Alistair Phillips-Davies, CEO of SSE, said that energy security is paramount. “We don’t want to be importing oil and gas from far-flung places that we no longer want to deal with and when we no longer trust the regimes,” Phillips-Davies told CNBC. However, a lack of capacity in the U.K.’s power grid could derail its ambitious goal of being carbon-free by 2030. We visited the Viking wind farm that has been in the making for more than 15 years to find out more. #CNBC #Wind #WindEnergy #RenewableEnergy #Shetland ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi
