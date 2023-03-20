Share

The Rise Of Dumb Phones

Dumb phones, once considered outdated, are still prevalent around the world, making up about a quarter of mobile phones actively in use. While affordability in developing countries is a significant reason for their continued use, there could be an unexpected but potential rise in use among younger generations conscientious about the potential hard smart phones could have on mental health. While Nokia and Motorola are still some of the biggest dumb phone makers in the world, Punkt. and Light are two start-ups betting on the resurgence in popularity. Chapters: 0:00 — Introduction 01:52 — Feature Phones 03:51 — Dumb phone testing 08:43 — Dumb phones in the U.S. 15:10 — Developing countries Produced by: Liam Mays Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Post Production Support: Tala Hadavi Additional Camera: Mickey Todiwala Production Support: Sydney Boyo Graphics by: Christina Locopo

