The Rise Of Dumb Phones
Dumb phones, once considered outdated, are still prevalent around the world, making up about a quarter of mobile phones actively in use. While affordability in developing countries is a significant reason for their continued use, there could be an unexpected but potential rise in use among younger generations conscientious about the potential hard smart phones could have on mental health. While Nokia and Motorola are still some of the biggest dumb phone makers in the world, Punkt. and Light are two start-ups betting on the resurgence in popularity.
Chapters:
0:00 — Introduction
01:52 — Feature Phones
03:51 — Dumb phone testing
08:43 — Dumb phones in the U.S.
15:10 — Developing countries
Mon, 20 Mar 2023 16:00:23 GMT