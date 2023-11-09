Share
The Southern Africa Europe CEO Dialogue 2023: CEOs’ Views on African Business
Building strong local partnerships and investing in market research are essential for success to do business in Africa. During this session, a collective expertise of African and European CEOs enables to understand innovative and functional corporate strategies.
Thu, 09 Nov 2023 14:40:43 GMT
