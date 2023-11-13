Share
The Southern Africa Europe CEO Dialogue 2023: Gauteng Provinces’ Business Outlook
This Focus On will bring key voices from the Southern Africa Europe CEO Dialogue 2023. We find out what the Gauteng Provincial government is doing to strengthen trade relations with Europe and best strategies for South Africa to maintain the number one Global Attractiveness Index Africa 2023 ranking.
Mon, 13 Nov 2023 12:58:36 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.