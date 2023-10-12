Gallagher Estate Convention Centre, 17 – 19 October 2023

Africa’s healthcare landscape is evolving. Harnessing a plethora of digital advancements, Africa Health Congress 2023 is setting a new direction, focusing on sustainable health systems, inter-generational dialogue, and the importance of involving our burgeoning youth population in healthcare services. In a world characterised by a seemingly unending series of crises – health pandemics, political unrest, the escalating cost of living, and climate change – one thing remains abundantly clear: We will adapt. The process of adaptation is a dynamic dance of fight, flight, focus, and freeze responses. At the very heart of this dance is healthcare, a sector that, through its profound resilience and relevance during these challenging times, has become a beacon of adaptation. As it strides forward, healthcare leverages science and data-driven approaches to chart a visionary course.

To elucidate these advancements, preeminent authorities from an expansive array of healthcare sectors and disciplines will convene in Johannesburg for Africa’s premier healthcare assembly – the Africa Health Congress and Exhibition. Scheduled for 17-19 October at Gallagher Estate, this pivotal event will once again illuminate Johannesburg as an epicentre of healthcare transformation. Highly regarded by healthcare professionals continent-wide, the Congress is anticipated to catalyse crucial dialogues concerning the significant issues that impact the provision of superior healthcare across Africa and to its people. “This is the 13th edition of the Africa Health Conference, and we expect to host over 6000 delegates from 55 countries, transforming the Gallagher Convention Centre into a global melting pot of ideas for healthcare innovation,” says Africa Health’s event director, Tom Coleman.

With 700+ exhibitors showcasing the latest breakthroughs and innovations in healthcare technology, the Africa Health Congress will provide an exceptional platform for delegates to engage with industry leaders and peers. With 15 CPD-accredited clinical and leadership conference tracks, the conference promises to enlighten delegates on current best practices, with topics ranging across a broad array of relevant healthcare disciplines. “In an exciting new addition this year, the organisers are introducing the Healthcare Indaba, which is a forum for senior attendees, C-suite executives, and government representatives to discuss key topics like sustainable health systems, energy security, public procurement, mental health policy frameworks, and migrant health,” adds Dr Bandile Hadebe, event spokesperson.

The event will feature Medlab Africa 2023, a co-located event and a gateway for all your medical laboratory aspirations. Medlab Africa is set to showcase a broad spectrum of products from medical equipment and devices, imaging and diagnostics, Laboratory, IT, and more. “The event provides an opportunity to network with leading professionals, learn from thought leaders driving innovation in the healthcare space, and explore a new era of medical laboratory innovation in South Africa,” Dr Hedebe says. Emphasising the Congress’s focus on sustainability and quality of care, Makarutse elaborates that Africa Health, “aims to leverage the right networks and knowledge to address the healthcare sector’s biggest gaps. Each year, we strive to enhance our social, economic, and environmental impact in the region.”