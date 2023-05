Share

The State of the African Region: Harnessing Natural Resources for a Sustainable Future

2030 is approaching fast and the race is on to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40 per cent. Some African regions are steadfast on reaching this goal, while still road blocked by broader challenges. Join CNBC Africa as policymakers, government and private sector discuss the state of the Africa region and harnessing natural resources for a sustainable future.

Wed, 03 May 2023 12:16:46 GMT