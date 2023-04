Share

Tight liquidity drives T-bills yields

Analysts anticipate an increase in T-bills yields this week due to tight liquidity as investors focus on the T-bills Primary Market auction where the CBN is scheduled to roll over 149. 6 billion naira worth of maturities. Seun Ameye, Fixed Income Trader at CitiBank Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.

Tue, 11 Apr 2023 15:37:52 GMT