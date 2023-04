Share

Tipping in the U.S. has gotten out of control, experts say #Shorts

Tipping in the United States is on the rise and experts are calling it tipflation. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the number of tips provided at full-service restaurants grew by 17% from the fourth quarter of 2021. With Americans being pressured to tip higher percentages and for more services, the question is, where is the tipping point? Watch the full video here: https://youtu.be/q_fMkXHYh6c

Tue, 04 Apr 2023 16:00:22 GMT