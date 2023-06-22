The inaugural awards ceremony comes as African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) celebrates its 30th anniversary this year

Aliko Dangote GCON, Chairman & CEO of Dangote Group wins the Afreximbank Founder of the Year Award having recently opened his $19bn petrochemicals plant and Africa’s largest refinery

Ethiopian Airlines, which distributed critical medical equipment and vaccines across the continent, wins the Pan-African Business of the Year Award. MTN and Elsewedy Electrical were also recognised for their pan-African achievements

Industry greats Zimbabwean Strive Masiyiwa and the Togolese Koffi Gervais Djondo receive Special Recognition awards for their outstanding contribution to the transformation of African business and industry

National Bank of Egypt, First Bank of Nigeria and Coris Bank all recognised for their contribution towards trade finance 19th of June 2023, Accra, Ghana – At a Gala Dinner attended by leading dignitaries, the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), which this year celebrates its 30th anniversary, hosted the inaugural Pan-African Business and Development Awards in association with the Business Council for Africa, in Accra, Ghana. The Pan-African Business and Development Awards were designed to celebrate and recognise the excellence of outstanding organisations and individuals within the African business and finance sectors. The evening recognised some leaders in African business, and Aliko Dangote (GCON) won the Afreximbank Founder of the Year in recognition of his extraordinary achievements building one of Africa’s leading industrial groups with a truly pan-African footprint. This comes on the back of the recent official opening of his $19bn petrochemicals plant and Africa’s largest refinery, which received substantial support from Afreximbank.

Two other greats of industry, the Zimbabwean Strive Masiyiwa and the Togolese Koffi Gervais Djondo were also recognised for their outstanding contributions to African business and industry. Masiyiwa is the founder of Liquid Intelligent Technologies, which has the largest network of fibre optic cables on the continent, Cassava Technologies, and Econet, the largest telecoms and mobile payment operator in Zimbabwe. Djondo helped found Ecobank, the leading African group in terms of footprint, as well as regional airline Asky. The Pan-African Business of the year went to Ethiopian Airlines which has had phenomenal success and showcases the best of Africa: a profitable and well run airline that rose up to the challenge of Covid, working alongside Afreximbank and the Africa CDC to distribute critical medical equipment and vaccines across the continent. Telecoms operator MTN and Egyptian business ElSewedy were also given Special Recognitions in this category. MTN was recognised for transforming the Africa telecoms sector and ElSewedy for its role in the Africa infrastructure sector. ElSewedy and Afreximbank have built a strong relationship that has seen its group become a true continental champion and part of a consortium of African banks and private sector companies that are building the multi-billion dollar Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project in Tanzania.

Three banks were recognised in the Financial Institutions of the Year category. National Bank of Egypt, First Bank of Nigeria and Coris Bank, an important regional player in West Africa that started off in Burkina Faso, were chosen based on their volume of trade finance facilities they have utilised. Eight recognition awards were also handed to some staff members of Afreximbank to acknowledge their long service at the Bank, including Prof. Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board, who has been at the Bank for over 29 years. Commenting on the Awards ceremony, he said: “Tonight we are recognising so many outstanding leaders. Having joined the Bank in 1994, I have been fortunate to have worked with so many of them, and to have seen them grow. We have supported them during this journey and they have helped make the Bank what it is today. These are the mutually beneficial partnerships that will help transform the continent we so love. At Afreximbank, contributing to Africa’s development is a lifetime vocation, as I know it is for all those that we have recognised tonight.”

In recognising these leaders and institutions, Arnold Ekpe, chair of the BCA and former Group CEO of Ecobank, said: “Too often our business leaders do not get the praise they deserve. Succeeding in business on the continent is not always easy, but it is rewarding and more importantly it is possible to build strong, profitable businesses that are globally competitive. Our winners tonight have demonstrated this.” The Awards were launched by Afreximbank in association the BCA, and this year’s Awards were organised in collaboration with IC Publications and Brand Communications. They were launched to recognise those organisations and leaders that epitomise the Pan-African spirit by leading the way in building substantive and transformational cross border businesses. WINNERS

Pan-African Business of the Year Winner: Ethiopian Airlines Special Recognition:

ElSewedy Electricals MTN Group Afreximbank Founder of the Year

Winner: Aliko Dangote [GCON], Chairman & CEO, Dangote Group Special Recognition: Koffi Gervais Djondo, Founder, Ecobank, Founder, Asky Airlines

Strive Masiyiwa, Founder Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Founder, Econet Global and Econet Media, Founder, Cassava Technologies Financial Institutions of the Year National Bank of Egypt